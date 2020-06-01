Kylie Jenner Not In Talking Terms With Mom Kris Jenner Post Forbes' 'billionaire' Report?

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner reportedly had a fallout with mother-cum-manager Kris Jenner, following her controversial Forbes report on her billionaire status. The international outlet accused her of forging tax documents to obtain the world's youngest self-made billionaire tag. If the reports are to be believed, Kylie Jenner has even ‘refused to take calls’ from mother Kris Jenner, as the star mom reportedly lied about Kylie’s $1billion worth.

As per reports, Kylie Jenner has now entered into a panic mode, following the Forbes fiasco, as the beauty mogul is at a loss over who to trust. Reportedly, Kris Jenner is petrified that Kylie could sack her or cut her off, and hence, tensions are at an all-time high in the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. As per a report published by a leading news daily, Kris Jenner gets ten percent of the deals, which involve Kylie.

Recently, Kylie Jenner took to her Twitter handle to share a tweet, rubbishing the claims made by Forbes. The TV czarina wrote, “what am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site.. all I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period". Take a look at the tweet:

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

“even creating tax returns that were likely forged” that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020

Kylie-on the professional front

Beauty mogul and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who have launched their own business ventures. While stars like Sandra Bullock and Kate Hudson have already made it big in the business world and have managed to maintain a successful balance between both their careers, Kylie Jenner, too, has managed to hit the high notes with her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Reportedly, the company has been valued at $800 million by a popular magazine.

Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is headquartered in California, Los Angeles. It was reported in 2019 that Kylie Jenner sold 51 per cent stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, becoming the youngest billionaire in the world. According to reports, the new owners of Kylie Cosmetics are in charge of the marketing side and Kylie Jenner will remain the public face and ambassador of Kylie Cosmetics.

