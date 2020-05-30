Conor McGregor And Tyson Fury Make It To The Forbes' 2020 List Of Highest-paid Athletes

Forbes has recently unveiled their list of world’s highest-paid athletes of 2020 and several combat sports athletes have made it to the list with their whooping earnings this year. However, surprisingly most of the combat sports superstars come from the boxing community and Conor McGregor is the only UFC fighter to have made it amongst the top 100. Though Conor McGregor is the sole representative of UFC, he has surpassed almost every boxer in the Forbes list expect WBC Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

Conor McGregor stands in the 16th spot of the ‘Forbes Highest Paid Athletes 2020’ with earnings of $48 million, while WBC champion Tyson Fury has topped amongst combat sports athletes by claiming the 11th spot with $57 million earnings in 2020.

Forbes Highest Paid Athletes 2020: Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury

Tennis superstar Roger Federer has climbed the top of the list with earnings of $106 million, followed by football legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. notching the next three spots with their earnings of $105 million, $104 million and $95.5 million respectively. WBC champion Tyson Fury is on the 11th spot of “Forbes Highest Paid Athletes 2020” and has topped from the combat sports community with his earnings of $57 million. However, Conor McGregor is just five places below Tyson Fury at 16th position with earnings of $48 million, thanks to his sensational comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

Conor McGregor has reportedly made $32 million from his UFC salary and winnings, adding an additional amount of $16 million from his endorsements. Meanwhile, Tyson Fury has amassed a reported amount of $50 million from his salary and winnings and just $7 million from endorsements. Apart from Conor McGregor, no other UFC star has made it to the list.

However, when it comes to the boxing unit, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Canelo Alvarez has successfully made it to the list of 'Forbes Highest Paid Athletes 2020'. Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are on the 19th and 22nd spot of ‘Forbes Highest Paid Athletes 2020’ and have managed to earn $47 million and $46.5 million respectively this year. On the other side, Canelo Alvarez clinched the 30th spot on the list with earnings of $37 million in 2020.

