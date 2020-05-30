Virat Kohli Earned ₹196 Cr Last Year, Only Indian In Forbes' 2020 Richest Athletes List

Forbes released its list of highest-paid athletes in 2020 which saw Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer pip football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the top spot for the first time. The list saw Roger Federer earn a massive $106 million, with Ronaldo a close second followed by arch-rival Lionel Messi. Brazil international Neymar and Lakers star LeBron James made the top of the Forbes highest-paid athletes list. Amongst cricketers, only Team India captain Virat Kohli featured in the top 100 list, making him the highest-paid cricketer across the globe.

Virat Kohli salary: Virat Kohli net worth

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is the only Indian for the second year in a row to feature in the Forbes list of highest-paid athletes, taking the 66th spot, which is a massive jump from his 100th place in 2019. The magazine caps his earnings at a reported fee of $26 million, which roughly translates to ₹196 crore.

According to multiple reports, the Virat Kohli net worth can be estimated at around ₹900 crore. The Virat Kohli net worth majorly comprises of his earnings from his business ventures and endorsements and a major chunk is also earned from the Virat Kohli salary paid by the BCCI and RCB.

Forbes caps the Virat Kohli salary at an estimated $1 million (₹7 crore) which he earns from his Grade A+ contract with the BCCI. The Virat Kohli salary also includes an additional $1 million, which he bags as prize money including awards like include awards like Man of the Match and Man of the Series. The factors that went into Forbes’ calculation were an individual athletes’ revenue, including prize money, salaries, contract bonuses, endorsements, royalties, and appearance fees from June 1, 2019, until June 1, 2020.

This means that the Virat Kohli salary figure does not include his IPL salary of ₹17 crore, with the IPL 2020 being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Virat Kohli salary: Virat Kohli endorsements and investments

Virat Kohli is one of the highest-paid celebrities in India and boasts of major endorsement deals with leading brands in the country. Forbes accounts Virat Kohli's earnings from his endorsements at a reported $24 million from brands like Audi, Colgate-Palmolive, Flipkart, Google, Hero Motocorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline. The RCB skipper also has endorsement deals with Puma, MRF and Mobile Premier League.

In 2014, Virat Kohli and Anjana Reddy's Universal Sportsbiz (USPL) launched a youth fashion brand WROGN. One of India's sporting icons, the Delhi batsman has 134 million followers combined on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.