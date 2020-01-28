Kylie Jenner Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Reveals She Used To Fly In The Same Helicopter

After the tragic death of the champion basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna most of the sports and entertainment world was seen sending their condolences. Kobe died due to a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020. The reason for the crash is still being investigated. After this tragic event, many stars took to their social media to pay tribute to the late basketball legend. Similarly, Kylie Jenner also took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the late basketball legend and others who lost their lives in the crash. Take a look at what Kylie Jenner had to write for the basketball legend-

Kylie Jenner pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and says that she was a frequent flyer of the same Helicopter

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of all the nine people who lost their lives in the tragic event. In her story, Kylie wrote “rest in peace.. and prayers to these families…i still can’t believe this. that was the helicopter i would fly on from time to time with that pilot, Ara. he was such a nice man.” While sharing her condolences Kylie also spoke about the pilot of the helicopter, Ara Zobayan.

Kylie Also added and said, “Hold your loved ones close”. It was also reported that Dream Kardashian had celebrated her birthday in the same helicopter just months before the tragic accident. Kylie Jenner also had taken to her Instagram in November of 2019 to talk about her first helicopter ride. Kylie was seen taking a ride of the same Sikorsky S-76 helicopter which was owned by Kobe and it was the entrepreneur's first helicopter ride. Kobe and his daughter were on their way for a tournament where Kobe was the coach. The weather condition of LA that morning was too foggy but Kobe’s helicopter had got special permission to go fly. The main cause of the crash is still being investigated.

