Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Relationship: The Ups And Downs In The Stars' Love Life

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their daughter Stormi Webster in 2017, have been constantly creating headlines post their divorce in early 2019. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their divorce in 2019. Since then, fans have been longing for their patch-up. Here is a detailed timeline of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship. Here are the details.

April 2017

Shortly after Jenner's split with then-boyfriend Tyga, the beauty mogul was seen hanging with Scott at a Coachella party. Reportedly, Kylie and Travis Scott were good friends and enjoyed each other's company.

May 2017

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship made headlines when Jenner marked her presence at Travis Scott's concert. It seemed like their romance rumours showed no signs of ceasing, as Jenner was seen once again cheering Travis Scott for his performance at Rolling Loud festival.

December 2017:

Rumours of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship were skyrocketing, as several reports suggested that Kylie Jenner was pregnant. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first daughter, Stormi Webster in February 2017.

Apologising to her fans for keeping her pregnancy news under wraps, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt post. As seen in the note shared, Kylie mentioned that she was preparing herself to become a mother. Take a look:

December 2018:

By this time, rumours about Travis cheating on his wife, Kylie Jenner were doing the rounds, as several unsolicited pictures of Travis took the internet by storm. However, Travis Scott denied this allegation and cleared that he loves Kylie Jenner implicitly. Take a look:

October 2019

As several reports suggested, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship hit the rock-bottom, as the duo announced their separation from each other. Take a look:

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

