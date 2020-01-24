Kylie Jenner Turns Makeup Artist For Sister Kim Kardashian; Watch Video

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian gave major sister goals in the recent makeup tutorial uploaded by Kylie Jenner on her YouTube channel. On Wednesday, January 22, Kylie Jenner shared a YouTube video doing Kim Kardashian’s makeup using KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics products. Naturally, the reality star named the gorgeous finished makeup look as “the Kylie look.”

Check out the final result here:

The video started with Kylie introducing Kim Kardashian and letting her viewers know that today she is going to turn makeup artist for her sister. She even mentioned that this is something the two had been trying to do for years.

Kylie began by saying that she will be giving Kim Kardashian the glam that she does every day. Kim was spotted seating on a chair bare-face with no makeup product and clipped back hair.

The two sisters had a fun chat session about the Kardashian’s fridge controversy. Kylie used a makeup sponge to create an even base of foundation on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s skin. She even said to Kim that after watching her final look she will call her and pay her up for getting this amazing makeup done every time she steps out.

Kylie Jenner further used the KKW Contour Sticks near Kim's hairline, cheekbones and along her jawline, before blending it out with a makeup brush and then with a makeup sponge.

After that, she continued to bronze her up with Kylie Cosmetics Bronzer. She completed Kim's look with amazing eye-defining makeup and bold nude lips. All products used for eye and lip makeup were by Kylie Cosmetics.

Fans and other celebrities reactions:

The results of her makeup were amazing and fans started pouring love for Kylie in the comment section. Even Ariel Tejada, Kylie's long term makeup artist and friend, complimented Kylie's makeup skills. Kim also called her sister a true makeup artist and loved her look.

Watch the video here:

Image Courtesy: Kim Kardashian Instagram

