Kylie Jenner Sells 51% Stakes, Elated Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Say 'We Are Proud'

Off late, many celebrities across the globe have launched their own business ventures. While stars like Sandra Bullock and Rihanna have already made it big in the business world and have managed to maintain a successful balance between both their careers, Kylie Jenner, too, has managed to hit the high notes with her cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Recently, Kylie Jenner sold 51% stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics, becoming the youngest billionaire in the world. To this decision, Kylie's sister, Kim Kardashian had an interesting comment to pass. Here are all the details:

Kim Kardashian’s views on Kylie’s decision

In a recently held media interaction, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kylie has built a business of something that she was initially insecure about and has overcome her fears. Expressing her excitement for Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian revealed that she was proud of her sister, as Jenner has built an empire early in her career which is very inspiring. Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner revealed that the aim of building Kylie Cosmetics is to turn the organisation into a global powerhouse brand. Jenner revealed that it was a huge decision for Kylie and her team, as they have worked really hard for the company. Kris Jenner shared her excitement for the new phase in Kylie’s life, as the beauty mogul has become the youngest billionaire celebrity after selling the stakes of her company to Coty.

All about Kylie Cosmetics

Founded and owned by Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics is an American cosmetic company that was previously named, Kylie Lip Kits. Reportedly, the company has been valued at $ 800 million by a popular magazine. Launched in November 2015, Kylie Cosmetics is headquartered in California, Los Angeles.

