Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpses Of Stormi Bonding With Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago

Apart from being lauded for her skills as a businesswoman, beauty mogul and popular reality show star, Kylie Jenner is also much-adored for her relationship with her loved ones. Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of Stormi and Chicago. Here are all the details.

Kylie Jenner shares pictures of Stormi and Chicago

In the series of pictures shared by Kylie Jenner on her official Instagram handle, the two children, Stormi and Chicago can be seen bonding, as two-year-olds stroll lazily around the house. While Stormi was seen in a white-red polka dot patterned top with matching shorts, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago donned a blush coloured top with matching bottoms, adding shoes in the same hue. Kylie Jenner captioned the series of Stormi and Chicago’s pictures as, “swipe for cuteness ☺️👼🏽👼🏽”. Amidst millions of fans praising the picture, Kylie Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian chimed in the comment section and commented, “Every photo is cuter and cuter!!!!!!!!! We are so blessed!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Take a look at the pictures shared by Kylie Jenner:

Times when Kylie Jenner pampered her loved ones

Kylie Jenner, who recently sold 51% stakes of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, gifted her friend and long-time confidante Anastasia Karanikolaou a huge diamond ring. Recently, Anastasia took to her official Instagram handle to thank Kylie Jenner for the gift. Kylie Jenner also threw Stassie a weekend-long party to celebrate her birthday in June, which included pool parties, too. Take a look at the video shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou:

