Kylie Jenner Gifts Anastasia Karanikolaou A Diamond Ring, See Picture

Apart from being lauded for her skills as a businesswoman, beauty mogul and popular reality show star, Kylie Jenner is also much-adored for her relationship with her loved ones. Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest billionaire in the world, recently gifted her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou a diamond ring. Here are all the details.

Kylie Jenner gifts best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou a diamond ring

It seems like Kylie Jenner has found a new best friend in Anastasia Karanikolaou, post her brawl with Jordyn. Kylie Jenner, who recently sold 51% stakes of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, gifted her friend and long-time confidante Anastasia Karanikolaou a huge diamond ring. Recently, Anastasia took to her official Instagram handle to thank Kylie Jenner for the gift. In the video shared, Anastasia Karanikolaou, along with Jenner’s assistant, Victoria Villarroel, and influencer Kelsey Calemine, is seen flaunting the diamond ring gifted by the reality show star. Kylie Jenner also threw Stassie a weekend-long party to celebrate her birthday in June, which included pool parties, too. Take a look at the video shared by Anastasia Karanikolaou:

Kylie cosmetics stock falls

Recently, Kylie Jenner sold 51% stakes of her cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics. However, Kylie Jenner’s decision has taken a toll on her company’s stocks. Reportedly, there has been a sudden decline in the shares of Coty over the past week, as the stocks declined to $ 11.53, after the purchase of Kylie’s majority stake. According to reports, the stocks continued to trend downward to reach the 5.5 per cent mark.

