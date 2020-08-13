Kylie Jenner Shines In Balmain Mini Dress, Calls It 'most Perfect Bday Dress'

Kylie Jenner's birthday celebration continues as the reality TV star recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in a gorgeous Balmain mini dress. Kylie also thanked her friend Oliver R for gifting her the dress. Take a look at the post and the comments fans left on it as well.

Kylie Jenner's photos in 'perfect bday dress"

Kylie Jenner recently posted a few photos of herself in an orange Balmain mini dress that her friend had gifted her on her 23rd birthday. The star uploaded 4 snaps of herself in the dress. The dress was also bejewelled with many stones.

In all the snaps, Kylie is seen standing in front of white marble stairs. In the first photo, she has her hands in her hair and gives a stern look. All the other snaps are similar, with a few variations in the way Kylie poses. In the second picture, she is not directly looking into the camera. This is a pose that Kylie is often seen replicating in her posts on Instagram.

In the third picture, Kylie has one hand on her stomach and her eyes are closed. The last snap is similar to the first one. Kylie also wrote down a heartfelt thank you note for her friend. She also mentioned the dress was perfect. The caption read - thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress (emoji).

Since Kylie has posted the photos, the post has gained many likes. Most of the comments are by her LA friends. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Kylie also posted a lovely picture of herself with her daughter Stormi on the beach on Instagram. Both Kylie and Stormi were dressed in white and fans could also spot the sun setting in the picture. Kylie looked at Stormi in the picture and captioned it - no place i’d rather be. Many fans and admirers had a positive reaction to the post. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans can see a close up of Kylie's face. The post was another 'birthday post' as Kylie had 'XXIII' as the caption for her post. Fans could also see Kylie Jenner's iconic make-up in the post. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit Kylie Jenner's Instagram

