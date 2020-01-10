Kylie Jenner And Other Hollywood Female Actors Who Became Successful Entrepreneurs

There may be better known for the hit records or award-winning performances of many Hollywood actors. But, many celebrities also have built successful businesses too along with their careers in the acting industry.

Here is a list of Hollywood A-listers pivoted from entertainment to entrepreneurship.

Kylie Jenner

The actor started building her own empire at a very young age. At 21 years old, reportedly she is the youngest self-made billionaire ever, for which thanks to the wildly popular Kylie Cosmetics. The company was launched in 2016 had apparently achieved USD 420 million in retail sales in just 18 months.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is another actress who has taken her talents to other areas of the film world. In the year 2010, she co-founded the production company, Pacific Standard. With the goal to create movies from novels, Reese and Pacific Standard have produced major hits, including Gone Girl and Wild.

Jessica Alba

You probably know Jessica Alba from her most popular movies, like Fantastic Four and Honey, but acting isn’t the only thing she does. In 2012, she entered the world of entrepreneurship with her all-natural product line, Honest Company.

By creating baby products using only natural ingredients, she and her company were able to become an instant success.

Lauren Conrad

It has been refreshing to watch The Hills and Laguna Beach star evolve into an intelligent and cultured fashion professional. Her website and her clothing line LC Lauren Conrad have helped her establish a strong footing in the world of fashion and design.

Tyra Banks

One of the original Victoria Secret angels, Tyra Banks leveraged her fame as a supermodel to start her own production company, Bankable Productions. Her company produced both The Tyra Show and America’s Next Top Model.

In 2011, the model-turned-mogul saw her first novel, Modelland, top The New York Times Best Seller list and she launched the beauty and fashion website typeF.com. And in 2014, she launched her own cosmetics line, TYRA Beauty.

