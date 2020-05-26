Times Kylie Jenner Sported Co-ord Sets During Quarantine; See Photos

The extension in the lockdown is causing us to experiment with our wardrobes. How we live, what we eat and what we wear - all are affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. As for fashion, if you are looking for a change from this dull, everyday wear, you can consider the versatility that comes with the co-ord sets.

Also read: Kylie Jenner's Skincare Range To Make Its Debut In The European Market Soon

Kylie Jenner, among all the beauty icons, is known for her distinctive style and unique fashion sense. The beauty mogul often leaves us astonished with her stunning style and is capable of influencing her several million Instagram followers with her impeccable dressing sense. She has been sporting co-ords long before the lockdown began. Interestingly, Kylie has tapped into comfortability with these. Let's take a look at the co-ord sets during lockdown from Kylie Jenner's Instagram below.

Also read: Kylie Jenner's Posts With Her Nieces And Nephews That Can Make Hearts Melt

In this knitted co-ord set of Skims, Kylie Jenner looks incredibly stunning. There's a mix of comfort as well as functionality in this one. The beauty mogul is packing versatility and functionality. The model looks incredibly beautiful as she always does. Kylie knows how to rock an outfit with ease. Check out more of Kylie Jenner's photos from her Instagram.

"oops not supposed to be showing you guys the new cozy skims", Kylie wrote as she poses in the photo. The model is also often seen with daughter Stormi from her Instagram photos. In the above picture though, Kylie looks quite fashionable in the well-knitted skims outfits. Kim K also gave her a compliment on the look.

Kylie Jenner, in the above photo, looks incredibly pretty in the blush pink co-ord outfit. From striking a pose to posting pictures that'll sweep you off your feet, Kylie does it all. Her hairstyle looks neat as well.

In this look, Kylie has gone blonde. The model looks alluring in the black co-ord set. The printed bomber jacket looks classy and stylish.

The model looks like a peach in this tangerine-coloured co-ord outfit. Kylie has always been on top of her style game and she never fails to impress. Kylie is quite capable of influencing her several million followers on Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.