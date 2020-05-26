Kylie Jenner's Skincare Range To Make Its Debut In The European Market Soon

Kylie Jenner is often being touted as the 'Youngest Billionaire in the World' and the beauty mogul has made quite some big bucks and gained some maddening fame on her social media. Reportedly, Kylie Jenner's skincare range has witnessed a massive craze amongst her fans. Some of her fans have also complained earlier about her skincare products being sold out too soon. However, the good news is lurking for those fans of Kylie Jenner as her skincare range called. 'Kylie Skin' will soon be debuting under Douglas holding's banner in European markets, thanks to the deal with Coty.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of Stormi & Chicago Having An Adorable Conversation; Watch

Kylie Jenner had spoken about making her skincare range available in Europe

Simona Cattaneo, who is the president of Coty’s luxury brands division revealed in an interview with a publication about the same. To this, she said that they have started to build a strong foundation to support their strategic partnerships. She further revealed that the launch of Kylie Jenner's skincare range, 'Kylie Skin' in Europe will be the next stop as they aim to build the entrepreneur's beauty businesses into a global powerhouse brand.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Has Bought These Expensive Things For Daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner had also revealed in an earlier interview stating the concern of her European fans. Kylie Jenner wanted to make her skincare range available on the continent to suit the needs of her European fans. According to media reports, owing to the new deal, Douglas will be offering six products from Kylie Jenner's skincare range. These products from Kylie Jenner's skincare range will include a face wash, face scrub, face moisturizer, toner, eye cream, and a Vitamin C serum. This truly seems to be a moment to rejoice for all the die-hard European Kylie Jenner fans out there.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Treats Fans With Daughter Stormi Webster's Adorable Picture

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video of her daughter Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner recently took to her social media account and shared an adorable video of her daughter Stormi Webster. Stormi Webster can be seen enjoying a joy ride along with her cousin and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago West. In the video, Stormi Webster can be seen sitting in a small cart along with her cousin Chicago. Chicago and Stormi are seen conversing in some incoherent words and then laughing at their own silliness. Check out the super cute video shared on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.