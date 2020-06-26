Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Pic With Stormi, Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over It

Kylie Jenner is currently spending her time in quarantine with her adorable daughter Stormi and the mother-daughter duo seems to be having a fun time together. The actor often treats fans with some social media posts on how they spend their time. Kylie recently posted an adorable picture that is too cute to miss.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie shared a picture of her posing for the camera along with her daughter. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting at the edge of the sleek red car striking a stunning candid pose. Kylie can be seen sporting a black leather jacket along with black pants. She completed the outfit by opting for a middle parting bun hairdo, dewy makeup, and white sneakers.

Stormi, on the other hand, looks adorable in a black t-shirt and black shorts. She can also be seen wearing black sneakers. Along with this pic, Kylie also penned a heartfelt line for her little one. She wrote, “I knew I won when I had you”. Check out the post below.

Also read | Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott 'the Best Daddy' On The Occasion Of Father's Day

Fans could not stop gushing over how cute this picture is. They flooded the comment sections with lots of positive and sweet comments and notes. Fans went on to write, “Such an adorable pic,” “can’t get over this pic,” “loving this,” and much more. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | KKW X KYLIE To KENDALL X KYLIE: Kylie Jenner's Collaboration With Her Family Members

Kylie Jenner often goes on to share a few lovely photos of her daughter. She is also very appreciative of her little one as she calls her 'a special gift.' Stormi has become one of the favourite star kids on the internet, and credit goes to her mother as she shares many unseen pictures of her little one. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian actor recently shared another appreciation post for her Stormi. She shared a BTS pic from their photoshoot together. She also wrote, “I love this little baby so much I want to burst.. sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. who knew something so little could take up most of your heart.” Check out the post below.

Also read | Kylie Jenner & Stormi Take The 'not Eating Chocolate' Challenge, The Result Is Adorable

Also read | Thanks To Stormi, Kylie Jenner Has Watched 'Frozen' For Over 127 Times

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.