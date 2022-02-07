Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Welcome Second Child, Share Adorable Picture With Baby | See

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner recently welcomed her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple is already parents to a four-year-old daughter Stormi. The beauty mogul took to her Instagram handle to announce the news with an adorable first picture of her baby.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's second baby's photo

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie Jenner recently shared a black and white picture of her newborn baby. In the photo, the baby's hand is visible. Through the caption, Kylie Jenner revealed her baby was born on February 2, 2022, as it read, "(blue heart emoji) 2/2/22." The couple's second baby was born a day after Stormi's fourth birthday.

Kylie Jenner's friends and family reacted to the post and sent their love to the infant. Kylie's mom Kris Jenner called the infant "Angel Pie," while Kim Kardashian reacted with an angel and a blue heart emoji. Kourtney Kardashian reacted to the picture and wrote, "Mommy of two life." Hailey Beiber was seemingly emotional while Travis Scott reacted to the photo with a series of blue and red heart emojis. As per a report by People, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had a baby boy.

Kylie Jenner's pregnancy announcement

Kylie Jenner opted for an adorable way to announce her second pregnancy. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram handle and shared a 90-seconds video. In the video, she recorded Travis Scott's reaction to the news of their pregnancy. She also filmed her mom Kris Jenner's reaction, who burst into happy tears. The video ended with Stormi kissing her mom's baby bump.

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner gave a sneak peek inside her extravagant baby shower. She looked beautiful in a white coloured bodycon dress. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and a chain. The TV personality's baby shower had golden, white and pink themed decorations. The millionaire also shared glimpses of her gift, which included a huge Dior diaper bag, a Dior stroller and many Tiffany & Co. shopping bags. A photo also had a woodsy table setting surrounded by luscious greenery. Seemingly, all the guests also received customised blankets with their names on them.

Image: AP