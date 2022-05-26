Last Updated:

'La Jauría' Wins Big At Cannes Critics' Week; Take A Look At The Full List Of Awardees

'La Jauria' emerged as the biggest winner in the Critics’ Week sidebar at Cannes, bagging two accolades including the top Grand Prize award.

Andres Ramirez Pulido’s La Jauria emerged as the biggest winner in the Critics’ Week sidebar at Cannes, bagging two accolades, including the top Grand Prize award. The Colombian film was also awarded the SACD Prize. The film, which marks Andres' debut venture is also eligible for the Camera d’Or, which will be announced at Cannes 2022 main closing ceremony.

According to Variety, La Jauría revolves around a country boy Eliú, who is wrongly accused of a crime and 'incarcerated in an experimental rehabilitation centre for tough boys' located in the middle of the Colombian tropical forest. He, along with his friend El Mono perform intense manual labour and group therapy. Meanwhile, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun bagged the French Touch jury prize, while Emmanuelle Nicot’s Love According To Dalva also grabbed an award. 

Cannes Critics' week full list of winners 

  • Grand Prize - La Jauria, director - Andrés Ramírez Pulido
  • French Touch Prize of the Jury - Aftersun, director- Charlotte Wells: The drama revolves around a father and daughter, who spend their summer at a Turkish resort.
  • Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award- Zelda Samson for Love According To Dalva: The project is a 'poignant drama' revolving around a 12-year-old girl who grows up in foster care in the company of other children and social workers. 
  • Leitz Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film - Director João Gonzalez's Ice Merchants
  • Gan Foundation Award for Distribution- Mikko Myllylahti's The Woodcutter Story
  • SACD Prize- Andrés Ramírez Pulido, director/writer of La Jauria
  • Canal+ Award for Short Film- On Xerxes’ Throne, director: Evi Kalogiropoulou

This year's jury was led by Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania and comprised of  French-Greek actor and director Ariane Labed, Icelandic director Benedikt Erlingsson, Belgian cinematographer Benoît Debie and South Korean journalist Huh Moon yung.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @LAJAURIA)

