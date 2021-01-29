Lady Gaga And Oreo Team Up To Release Limited-edition Cookies Inspired By 'Chromatica'

Popstar Lady Gaga has teamed up with Oreo in order to release a line of cookies which is inspired by her 16-track album titled Chromatica. With the cues from the feel-good track album, the vanilla flavoured cookies are bright pink coloured with green crème fillings. The cookies feature various embossments that are reportedly inspired by the album. According to the reports by CNN, the limited-edition cookies are available in stores nationwide in the US.

Lady Gaga and Oreo team up to spread kindness

On January 28, 2021, Oreo took to their official Twitter handle and celebrated with a scavenger hunt by posting clues every hour. In the tweet, the Oreo team wrote that they have 'six clues to hiding spots across the Twitterverse' and the users have twenty-four hours to find them. They further informed the followers that the first clue will be dropped in one hour.

We have 6 clues to hiding spots across the Twitterverse. You have 24 hours to find them. First clue will be dropped in one hour. — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 28, 2021

In another hour, as a part of a long Twitter thread, the official team of Oreo dropped their first clue which was ‘forget postage stamps’ and in the world of Chromatica, the mother gets her own OREO cookie for ruling with its kindness. Lady Gaga took to her official Twitter handle and revealed that she was the clue one in the Chromatica cookie hunt. Take a look.

Yes... I am clue 1 in the #Chromatica Cookie Hunt 😊😂 LADY GAGA x @OREO cookies are NOW AVAILABLE in the US! ⚔️💓 Rules: https://t.co/UClEIONqls #ad pic.twitter.com/RykeDzx6DB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 28, 2021

Oreo's latest cookies

According to the reports by the outlet, the pop star has collaborated with Oreo in an effort to spread musical messages of kindness throughout the country. The pair has also announced their first ‘Sing It With Oreo’ campaign. The campaign aims to encourage its fans to send musical messages to their loved ones for the chance to win an assortment of the pop star swag and experiences such as concert tickets and interactive sessions (pending COVID-19 restrictions).

CNN reported that fans can create their dubbed ‘Oreograms’ by recording their personal messages on the ‘Sing It With Oreo’ website. The message will instantly be transformed into a song that can be shared with their family and friends on their respective social media handles. While speaking to CNN, Oreo officials said that Lady Gaga OREOgrams are specially designed in order to inspire kindness by showing support, affirmations or even congratulatory messages. The first Oreo cookie was made in New York in the year 1912. Oreo now produces forty billion cookies in a year.

