Barack Obama, Lady Gaga's Long Conversation At Biden Inauguration Leaves Netizens Curious

During the 59th inauguration ceremony of the US President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris, Hollywood star Lady Gaga and former US President Barack Obama’s conversation made hundreds of internet users curious about ‘what they are saying?’. The Twitter users were able to notice that the singer had a lot to say to Obama and the duo seemed to have a fantastic friendship as Gaga even hugged both the former US President and the First Lady Michele Obama.

However, Gaga who performed the national anthem at the oath-taking ceremony of Biden and Harris piqued the interest of netizens who wanted to know what she was telling Obama. While one user noted that she had ‘a lot to say’ to the former US President, several others commented under Obama’s Twitter post and questioned what all he heard from the American star. Many others simply said that the singer looked ‘jubilant’ and lauded her performance at the historic event. Here are some of the reactions:

Ok but what do Obama & Lady Gaga just so casually talk about?!? 🤯 — Tori Brasseur (@toribellavdb) January 21, 2021

Gaga has A LOT to say to Obama!!! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga: Why didn't you put me on your 2020 playlist?

Obama: pic.twitter.com/IpVxsB69zW — MAJESTIC (@ItsMutola) January 21, 2021

Touching moment: Former President Barack Obama congratulates the newly-inaugurated President, Lady Gaga. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7ECNg0pzKC — Jacob Kemp 🚞 (@JacobKempMA) January 20, 2021

For no clear reason, seeing @BarackObama and @ladygaga chatting really made me feel good.🥲 pic.twitter.com/IrU6vUgRyl — Mark (@MarkBLP) January 20, 2021

Beyoncé sang the national anthem at the inauguration for @BarackObama ... and now @ladygaga for Joe!



We love to see it!! pic.twitter.com/kQsxV9GoOe — Dev (@iwasbtw) January 14, 2021

Lady Gaga and Barack Obama having a moment pic.twitter.com/v1PGZstPpH — Amanda Katz (@katzish) January 20, 2021

Read - Biden's Inauguration: From Gaga's Outfit To Brooks Hugging, Here Are Some Lighter Moments

Read - Lady Gaga Reveals The Symbolism Of Gold Dove Brooch From Her Inauguration Dress

Lady Gaga’s outfit

Another reason that included the singer in a few lighter moments of the ceremony was her outfit. As Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the inauguration ceremony, her oversized gold dove brooch and red skirt captured the eyes of the spectators. Many mused over her ‘Hunger Games’-inspired outfit that included a floor-length red gown, a long-sleeved black top and matching leather gloves. The pop star’s fashion statement, designed by Schiaparelli was hailed as the perfect outfit to ensure social distancing.

LADY GAGA WEARING HER SOCIAL DISTANCING SKIRT TO THE US PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION 😄 pic.twitter.com/ugZQ3BPtzx — 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗡 (@marcmarasigan) January 20, 2021

Lady Gaga Reveals The Symbolism Of Gold Dove Brooch From Her Inauguration Dress

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president were inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Even though the event was scaled down amid security concerns and COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural ceremony, however, did manage to give some cheerful moments.

Read - Ruhee Dosani's Andaz Apna Apna Dance Has Netflix Go Gaga, Watch Full Video

Read - Joe Biden's Inauguration: Lady Gaga, Katy Perry Excited To Perform For Special Show