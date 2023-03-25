Lady Gaga's Photos As Harley Quinn From Joker 2 Sets Leaked

Lady Gaga, who is portraying the role of Harley Quinn in the forthcoming film Joker 2, was snapped on the set shooting in full costume. The leaked photos went viral on social media and have further raised anticipation for the Todd Phillips directorial. Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role as Arthur Fleck.

In the viral on set photos, the singer-actor was seen in Harley's signature eerie white skin complexion, and her eye makeup resembled that of a clown. She was dressed in red-white-black outfit and surrounded by a group extras as she was seemingly led into the courthouse by police officers in the scene.

Check out the pictures here:

A milder version of the character was shown in a previous close-up character reveal, which director Todd Philips shared on his Instagram handle on Valentine's Day. However, in the leaked photos, Lady Gaga was seen in full get up as Harley Quinn.

The filming of Joker 2 reportedly began in December 2022. The cast is currently filming in New York City from where the pictures were leaked. The original film revolved around the origin story of Joker, who is Batman's nemesis.

More about Joker: Folie à Deux

The film is inspired by the comic book characters Harley Quinn and Joker. The original 2019 film, Joker was reportedly supposed to be a standalone film. However, after its critical and commercial success, a sequel was announced. The 2019 film earned over a billion dollars globally and won several awards including Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

It was also nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won 2. Actor Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for Best Actor, whereas Hildur Guonadottir won for Best Original Score. Warner Bros will release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters on October 9 next year.