Lady Gaga's Father Criticised On Social Media For Seeking Donations To Help His Workers

Lady Gaga’s father, Joseph Germanotta, was recently criticised online after he set up a GoFundMe page. Joseph Germanotta did this in order to help pay his restaurant staff after many were temporarily laid off. Lady Gaga’s father did this due to the lack of business happening amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Lady Gaga's father criticised on social media for seeking donations

The fundraising page has been deactivated currently; however, the page aimed at collecting $50,000 to pay an approximate of 30 workers. The restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, is located in Manhattan’s Upper west side. The restaurant has been temporarily closed down due to the pandemic. 64-year-old Joseph Germanotta raised $541 dollars according to a news portal before the page eventually being shut down.

Critics hit back at Lady Gaga’s father Joseph Germanotta for raising funds from the public despite having a millionaire daughter. Lady Gaga or Stefani Germanotta is said to have a net worth of an approximate $275 million according to a news portal. Just last year, the singer earned up to $30 million approximately according to the news portal. The people criticised Lady Gaga’s father Joseph Germanotta as according to the news portal, Lady Gaga herself is an investor and part-owner of the famous eatery.

Let me get this straight... Lady Gaga’s dad owns a restaurant in NYC, and bc of the virus, his restaurant had to close temporarily. He’s asking the public for donations to pay his employees, when his daughter is worth HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS? BRUH WHAT — . (@blahblahblah187) March 28, 2020

And his daughter owns some of the restaurant too — 🌈☔️🌊🧁🎧🧬🧠DigitalAnimal♥️🌌🧜🏽‍♀️🎪🎠🏰 (@25thThe45thPls) March 31, 2020

@germanottajoe why don't you ask your rich daughter to help you pay your employees? Just saying. The rest of us are struggling to make ends meet just like your staff. — Cindy Maier (@cndmaier) March 28, 2020

Lady Gaga’s dad is trying to start a gofundme for 50K to support the staff of his restaurant ..........I- 🤐🤐🤐 — 💜glitter boy💜 (@antc_816) March 28, 2020

Streaming Born This Way during my workout so that Joe Germanotta can pay his employees pic.twitter.com/bLcB7WnM3W — metamucil papi 🐀 (@kaypeaux) March 28, 2020

