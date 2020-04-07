Larry David Does Not Think Woody Allen Did 'anything Wrong' After Reading His Memoir

Woody Allen’s memoir titled Apropos of Nothing has been stuck in various controversies. After several controversies, the book was released on March 23, 2020. Comedian Larry David has come in support of Woody Allen’s memoir and said that he does not think Allen did anything wrong, after reading it. Read to know more.

Larry David defends Woody Allen’s memoir

In an interview with a daily, Larry David, creator of The Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, came in support of filmmaker Woody Allen’s Apropos of Nothing book. He said that it is pretty great, fantastic and a funny book. David stated that you feel like you are in the room with Allen and it is hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that Woody Allen did anything wrong.

Larry David has worked with Woody Allen in 2009 released Whatever Works. It was written and directed by Allen and stars David along with Evan Rachel Wood, Patricia Clarkson, Ed Begley Jr., Michael McKean and Henry Cavill. It received mix reviews but was a success at the Box Office.

Woody Allen has addressed everything in Apropos of Nothing. From his affair with Mia Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn to the molestation accusation that another adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow charged against him. However, he has continued to keep his "total" innocence on the matters.

The controversial autobiography Apropos of Nothing of Woody Allen was original to be released by Hachette’s Grand Central Publishing. But Hachette demolished the plans of releasing the book written by Allen. It was after the walkout protest by the employees of Hachette Book Group against the writer due to the accusations made on him.

After much disputes, the right to Woody Allen’s Apropos of Nothing was acquired by Arcade Publishing. The editor of the publishing house, Jeannette Seaver said in a statement that they as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected writer and filmmaker. Allen memoir was out, two weeks ahead of its initial release.

