As Woody Allen's Controversial Memoir Releases, Here's A Look At The Director's Net Worth

Hollywood News

Woody Allen recently got his memoir 'Apropos of Nothing' released. Here is a look at Woody Allen's net worth. Read on to know about it

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
woody allen

Woody Allen is a famous American director, writer, actor and comedian and his career spans over a period of six decades. In the 1950s, he began his career as a comedy writer for television and several books of short humour pieces. His memoir got released recently, so read on to know Woddy Allen’s net worth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Woody Allen's net worth

As reported by a leading media portal, Woody Allen has a whopping net worth of USD 80 million.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Career

Woody Allen started his career in the 1950s but got his big break in 1965 with the film What’s New, Pussycat? In the 1990s, Allen’s film was garnering appreciation from everywhere. He even won several Academy Awards nominations. His best works include Annie Hall, Manhattan, Midnight in Paris.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quotes by Woody Allen

In the shower, with the hot water coming down, you’ve left the real world behind, and very frequently things open up for you. It’s the change of venue, the unblocking the attempt to force the ideas that are crippling you when you’re trying to write.” 

Image Credits: AP

 

 

