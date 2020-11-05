Lashana Lynch Opens Up About Battling Online Abuse After Being Confirmed As New 007

Actor Lashana Lynch revealed that she received a barrage of online abuse after she revealed that she will be playing Agent 007 in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the new trailer of the film revealed that Lashana Lynch’s character Nomi assumes the 007 monikers in the absence of Daniel Craig’s iconic secret agent who will be shown living in exile in Jamaica.

Lashana Lynch reveals she faced criticism as new 007

However, it is unclear on who will succeed the outgoing Daniel Craig as the fictitious British spy for further installments. Hardcore fans of the franchise were upset that a Black woman is chosen to fill in as Agent 007. The Captain Marvel star revealed during an interview with Harper Bazaar that she deleted her social media apps, meditated and saw no one but family to overcome the abuse she faced after the trailer launch. She said that she is a black woman and if it were another Black woman cast in the role it would have been the same conversation and she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse.

She added that she has to remind herself that the conversation is happening and she is a part of something that will be very revolutionary. The film No Time To Die is scheduled to release in April 2021 and after many delays due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The movie will also feature Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Jeffrey Wright and Rami Malek. Lynch revealed that she collaborated with film's co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge to successfully pull off her character as she wanted it to be subtly drawn, believable, perhaps even a little awkward.

She said her character is too slick and cast-iron figure and that’s completely against what she stands for. She did not want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. Lynch added that the character will come across as authentic to Black audiences who will sure root for her. She said she searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at reality but she is glad to see their real-life represented.

