Lashana Lynch Confirmed As First Ever Female To Be Agent 007 In 'No Time To Die'

Daniel Craig will be seen in his fifth and final outing as James Bond in No Time to Die. There have been several speculations on who would play agent 007 ahead. Now, actor Lashana Lynch has confirmed that she had taken over the mantle in No Time to Die.

Lashana Lynch to be the new 007 in No Time to Die

In a recent news piece by Harper’s Bazaar, it is confirmed that Lashana Lynch will be the “first-ever female” to become 007. She is playing Nomi in the movie who enters the MI service after James Bond’s retirement. However, it does not mean that she will be the new Bond. Nomi is a secret agent who takes on the mantle when Daniel Craig’s character is in exile.

The news originally leaked months ago following No Time to Die's first trailer. It received backlash on social media platforms. Lashana Lynch talked about the criticism that she faced. She said that she is a woman of colour, if it was another one like her cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse. The actor stated that she just has to remind herself that the conversation is happening and that she is a part of something that will be “very, very revolutionary” ahead.

Lashana Lynch revealed that she injected some truth into her No Time to Die character. She said that she did not want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. The actor mentioned that she searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but she was glad to see their real-life represented. Lynch stated that in every project, she is a part, no matter the budget or genre, the “Black experience” that she is presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth installment in the James Bond film series. It also features Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new additions to the cast are Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen.

The film's plot shows agent 007 as he has left active service. After five years of rest, he is approached by an old friend and a CIA officer, Felix Leiter. He seeks help from the retired agent. Bond agrees and has to face dangers which he has never seen before. No Time to Die is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

