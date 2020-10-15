Daniel Craig's Replacement As James Bond Has Not Been Found Yet, Asserts Producer

Daniel Craig will be returning as James Bond in No Time to Die. The movie will mark his fifth and final outing as agent 007. There have been several speculations on who could play the popular character next. Now the producer of the film series revealed that they have not found Craig’s successor yet.

Daniel Craig’s James Bond replacement not found yet

In a recent interview with Total Film, via gamesradar+, Producer Barbara Broccoli opened up about the next James Bond. She stated that she always says, ‘you can only be in love with one person at a time’. She mentioned that once No Time to Die releases, then some time will pass, and then they will have to get on to the business of the future, hinting at finding a new actor for the role. But for now, they just cannot think about anything beyond Daniel Craig.

Barbara Broccoli said that the character of James Bond will have to be reimagined, in the way each actor has reimagined it for decades. She asserted that’s what is “so exciting and fun” about this franchise; the character evolves. The producer noted that eventually when they have to think about the next Bond, they will find the right person.

Barbara Broccoli and fellow producer Michael G. Wilson are willing to break 60 years of James Bond tradition for finding the right person. She stated that the actor does not need to be a white man. Not as far as she is concerned. Broccoli also expressed her views on casting a woman as Bond. She asserted that they should create such roles for women. There are speculations that Lashana Lynch as Nomi could inherit the 007 designation.

James Bond has been one of the most popular characters for decades. Actors like Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have essayed agent 007. Fans of Bond are eagerly waiting to see who can portray the character in future. Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Harry Styles, Tom Hardy and Henry Golding are a few names that keeps popping up to take on the mantle next.

Daniel Craig has played James Bond for around 15 years. He debuted as the character in Casino Royale in 2006. The actor went on to essay the role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). He has garnered many praises for his performances as MI6 special agent. His last appearance as the character would be No Time to Die which is currently scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, 2021.

