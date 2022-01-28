Late Betty White To Be Honoured By Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore & Others On Special TV Show

Betty White left a rich legacy as an entertainer for eight decades. Her death at the end of last year was a heartbreaking incident for her fans.

Close to a month after her death, people are coming up with different ways to keep her legacy and memories alive. After the 'Betty White Challenge' made headlines on her 100th birth anniversary, now numerous celebrities are coming together as a tribute for the Emmy-winning artist. United States of America President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore are some of the names who will be a part of a TV special to honour her.

Betty White: America's Golden Girl, as per a report on Deadline, is the name of the special show for the legend. The show is being released on January 31, which would be the one-month anniversary of her death.

The broadcast of the special show will be at 10 PM on Monday. It will also be available on the Peacock streaming platform from Tuesday.

Cher, Anthony Mackie, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay Leno, Tracy Morgan, Jimmy Fallon are some of the other stars who would be a part of this show for the Golden Girls star.

The list of guests also includes Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen.

The show will showcase the celebrities recalling their 'favourite moments' and 'untold stories' to celebrate the life and legacy of 'trailblazing television star.' It will also showcase videos and 'never-before-seen footage that would honour her 'irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comic timing'.

Recently, ahead of Betty White's 100th birth anniversary, the 'Betty White Challenge' had gone viral. The legend was known for her work for animal welfare and the movement had caught on in a big way, with the movement urging all to donate at least $5 to an animal shelter or any organisation that rescued animals from danger.

Betty White passed on December 31 at the age of 99 in her sleep, six days after suffering a stroke. She had earned an iconic status with her work on The Golden Girls, The Golden Palace, Just Men!, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot In Cleveland, The Bold and the Beautiful, Boston Legal, Saturday Night Live and The Carol Burnett Show, Mama’s Family, and in films The Proposal, Toy Story 4, and The Lorax. Among the other highlights of her career were a Grammy award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Image: AP