The year ended on a sad note for fans of Betty White who passed away on December 31. The legendary comedian-actor-TV celebrity's death, reportedly six days after suffering a stroke, saddened viewers who had watched and enjoyed her work over the decades. Apart from her numerous achievements, some of them creating global records, the Emmy-winning artist was also known for her works towards animal welfare.
Her admirers around the world have now decided to carry forward his passion of hers for animals. Netizens are set to make her 100th birth anniversary a grand celebration by participating in a cause. They are urging all to come forward and donate for the welfare of animals on January 17. .
Fans had kicked off the 'Betty White Challenge' on social media in the wake of her death two weeks ago. As a part of the initiative, they are urging netizens to donate a minimum of $5 towards animal welfare as a gesture of respect for the late artist's birthday. This donation could be to an organisation providing shelter to animals or any outfit that rescues the animals in distress.
"Betty White spent her life advocating for animals. Celebrate her legacy by making a donation to local shelter or rescue in her honour between now and January 17th, her 100th birth anniversary," read one of the messages that had gone viral on social media.
Netizens and animal welfare organisation also shared delightful photos of Betty White enjoying her company with dogs. The acclaimed actor had been involved with numerous animal welfare organisations, initiatives and made significant donations to the various causes.
Numerous animal shelters and rescue companies have also joined the initiative, making the plea to citizens to donate as a mark of respect for Betty White.
#BettyWhiteChallenge— Humane Tomorrow (@HumaneTomorrow) January 13, 2022
🎂If you would like to honor Betty White's legacy, please consider joining the Betty White Challenge￼. An initiative that urges animal lovers & Betty lovers across the nation, to donate to shelters & rescues in honor of her 100th birthday. #PetsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/CyisG2KVxT
Join the #BettyWhiteChallenge— Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) January 7, 2022
Throughout Betty White's life she dedicated a great amount of her time supporting animal welfare organizations.
To celebrate Betty White's life, join the challenge and donate to your local animal welfare organization, like MAR, in her name. pic.twitter.com/VnxuHCsgRP
Some of them have already received donations and they have also been flooded with calls on the ways to make the donation. One of them conveyed their gratitude for the response.
Thank you to those who have been sending messages & calls to make donations in honour of Betty White.— Saint John SPCA Animal Rescue (@SPCAAR) January 15, 2022
The Betty White Challenge is spreading online, encouraging people to donate to animal shelters before what would have been her 100th birthday, January 17th. #BettyWhiteChallenge pic.twitter.com/WJLIAVuhe0
Former basketball player Rex Chapman was one of the celebrities who urged his followers to be a part of the cause.
And please don’t forget The Betty White Challenge. January 17th. #BettyWhiteChallenge— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 13, 2022
Please pass it on… pic.twitter.com/JJuo1aoTlc
