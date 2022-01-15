Last Updated:

#BettyWhiteChallenge | The Golden Girl's Fans Raise Awareness About Animals As A Tribute To The Late Star

'Betty White Challenge': Netizens have started an online cause to pay tribute to late star ahead of her 100th birth anniversary on January 17. Read on.

The year ended on a sad note for fans of Betty White who passed away on December 31. The legendary comedian-actor-TV celebrity's death, reportedly six days after suffering a stroke, saddened viewers who had watched and enjoyed her work over the decades. Apart from her numerous achievements, some of them creating global records, the Emmy-winning artist was also known for her works towards animal welfare.

Her admirers around the world have now decided to carry forward his passion of hers for animals. Netizens are set to make her 100th birth anniversary a grand celebration by participating in a cause. They are urging all to come forward and donate for the welfare of animals on January 17.  .

'Betty White Challenge' on legend's birth anniversary for animal welfare cause

Fans had kicked off the 'Betty White Challenge' on social media in the wake of her death two weeks ago. As a part of the initiative, they are urging netizens to donate a minimum of $5 towards animal welfare as a gesture of respect for the late artist's birthday. This donation could be to an organisation providing shelter to animals or any outfit that rescues the animals in distress.

"Betty White spent her life advocating for animals. Celebrate her legacy by making a donation to local shelter or rescue in her honour between now and January 17th, her 100th birth anniversary," read one of the messages that had gone viral on social media.

Netizens and animal welfare organisation also shared delightful photos of Betty White enjoying her company with dogs. The acclaimed actor had been involved with numerous animal welfare organisations, initiatives and made significant donations to the various causes.

Numerous animal shelters and rescue companies have also joined the initiative, making the plea to citizens to donate as a mark of respect for Betty White.

Some of them have already received donations and they have also been flooded with calls on the ways to make the donation. One of them conveyed their gratitude for the response.

Former basketball player Rex Chapman was one of the celebrities who urged his followers to be a part of the cause. 

 

