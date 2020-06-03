'Law & Order' Writer Fired After He Threatens To "light Up" Protesters In Facebook Post

The ongoing Black Lives Matter protests have now resulted in a Law & Order spinoff series writer being fired due to his controversial post. Law & Order spinoff series writer Craig Gore recently took to Facebook and wrote “Curfew” and posed with a weapon. This social media post created quite a stir and resulted in Dick Wolf making an official statement.

Dick Wolf Fires Law & Order writer for threatening post

The United States of America is battling a difficult situation due to the ongoing protests after the murder of an African-American man named George Floyd. George Floyd’s death caused a stir worldwide as it happened in police custody. Since then, the Black Lives Matter protests are taking place in several U.S. states. Despite most protesters choosing to do so peacefully, some people are looting shops and destroying public property. These acts of vandalism have caused severe distress among citizens.

Also read | Law & Order: SVU' Alum Christopher Meloni Getting His Own Spinoff Series

This threatening situation had led to a Law & Order writer, named Craig Gore, to take matters in his own hands. Craig reportedly took to Facebook and posted a picture of himself posing with a weapon. In one of the comments, he even threatened to “light up” anybody who tries to damage his property.

As mentioned earlier, Craig Gore’s statement created quite a stir on social media. This post led Law & Order creator and executive producer Dick Wolf to fire the spinoff writer. Wolf also spoke to a media portal about Gore's post. Wolf said that he will not tolerate this sort of conduct especially when the country is dealing with “national grief”. He concluded that he is terminating Craig Gore immediately. Take a look at Craig Gore's post and comments here.

Also read | Donald Trump Vows To End Violent Protests, Declares Himself 'President Of Law & Order'

Craig Gore has not only been fired from the Law & Order spinoff but also his agency. According to the media portal, Gore’s agency, Paradigm, has cut ties with him. They will no longer represent Craig due to his recent social media post and its strong threatening language. Craig’s termination from the new spinoff series is making news since he was not only a writer for the Law & Order spinoff series but also the co-executive producer.

Also read | George Floyd Protests: Amsterdam Witnesses Extraordinary Turnout, Watch Video

Also read | George Floyd's Daughter Saying 'Daddy Changed The World' Leaves Netizens Emotional

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.