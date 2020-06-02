Donald Trump Vows To End Violent Protests, Declares Himself 'President Of Law & Order'

Taking note of the volatile and disturbing situation due to riots in the United States over the death of an African American George Floyd while suffering racism, US President Donald Trump in a White House press conference on Monday evening (local time) has that he will deploy US Military to bring the situation under control if the State Governors and Mayors failed to control the situation.

He reiterated that the 'brutal death of George Floyd' would not go in vain, but in stating so, he said he cannot allow violence to prevail in the name of protests which have been witnessed in recent days. He said that he will mobilise civil and military resources to bring the 'rioting and looting' situation under control.

"All Americans were sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd, my administration is fully committed and for George and his family, justice will be served. He will not have died in vain. But we cannot allow the righteous cries and peaceful protestors to drown out by an angry mob. The biggest victims of riding our peace-loving citizens of poorest communities and as their president, I will fight to keep them safe," Trump said.

"I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore safety and security in America. I am mobilising all available federal resources, civilian and military to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens including your second amendment rights," said Trump.

Trump has directed all the Governors and mayors across the country to deploy national guards to control the rioting and looting in the name of the violent protests. He also made it clear that if any of the governors failed to do so, then the US government will deploy military in the region to end the violence.

"Today I have strongly recommended every governor to deploy the national guards in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and Governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States Military and quickly solve the problem for them," he strongly asserted.

The violent protests against the racism that the black community has been suffering and the death of George Floyd has taken a turn for the worse in the past few days with protestors resorting to violence and vandalism. Visuals of rioters destroying public property and looting shops, malls and departmental stores in broad daylights were all across the internet. Political leaders and bureaucrats have observed that violent forces from outside have hijacked the protests and resorted to violence in the name of the protests.

Among them was US Attorney General William Barr, who on Saturday said that outside radicals and agitators have hijacked protests in US cities over George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis.

“Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda,” Barr said in a statement. "In many places, it appears the violence is planned, organised, and driven by anarchistic and far-left extremists, using Antifa-like tactics, many of whom travel from out of state to promote the violence," he said.