George Floyd's Daughter Saying 'Daddy Changed The World' Leaves Netizens Emotional

A nerve-wracking video of George Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd saying “Daddy changed the world” has gone viral on the internet. The latest face of racial discrimination in the United States, Floyd died in Minnesota while in police custody and has triggered protests across the nation. In the viral clip, Gianna can be seen sitting on George’s close friend, Stephen Jackson Sr’s shoulder, who also repeats “That’s right Daddy changed the world”.

According to reports, the video was recorded after a press conference in Minneapolis and in the short clip the person behind the camera can be heard asking, “Daddy did what?” and then she replies with the answer that has left netizens ‘teary-eyed’. On of the internet users even wished to “bless her heart” and provide enough strength.

The video was shared by the former NBA player with the caption, “That’s right GiGi 'Daddy changed the world' George Floyd the name of change. #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ivehadenough Love to all who have love for all."

'Heart in pieces'

The video has been shared across the social media platforms and with people getting emotional across the globe. From celebrities to politicians, everyone has voiced their grief with the tragic death of George Floyd last week. Watching his daughter smiling and looking at the impact her father left on the world, the netizens were seen applauding her “courage and strength”. One of the internet users noted that his “heart s in pieces” to know that Gianna would grow up without a father.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody and the video of the incident spread rage across the United States while the country was already battling the fatal coronavirus outbreak. In the viral footage, the police officer, who has now been arrested, could be seen kneeling over Floyd’s neck while he was struggling for breath while being handcuffed. All four police officers involved in 46-year-old’s arrest have been fired and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched a federal civil rights inquiry.

