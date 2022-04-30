Legendary Comic Artist Neal Adams Who Drew Superhero Characters Like Batman Dies At 80

Legendary comic book artist Neal Adam, who was honoured in the Inkwell Awards Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame, passed away at the age of 80. The late artist is known for his sketches on superhero characters like Batman, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, the Avengers and several others. In a statement, DC Comics called Neal Adams "one of the most acclaimed artists to have contributed to the comic book industry."

Neal Adams passed away at 80

On April 28, 2022, Adam's son, Josh Adams confirmed in a Facebook post that his father passed away at 2 a.m. Josh said in his Facebook post, "His career was defined by unparalleled artistic talent and an unwavering character that drove him to constantly fight for his peers and those in need. He would become known in the comics industry as one of the most influential creators of all time and champion social and creator's rights."

Adam was also inducted into one of the highest honours in the comic book industry, the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame, in 1998. He worked in both DC and Marvel comics in the 1960s and 1970s, drawing characters like Batman, Superman, the Avengers, Green Arrow, Green Lantern and the X-Men.

DC Comics pays tribute to the legendary comic artist, Neal Adams

DC took to its official Twitter handle and mourned the demise of a late legendary comic artist. It mentioned in the tweet, "The modern comic landscape would not be what it is today without the incomparable work of Neal Adams. Neal portrayed heroes as both super and human in equal measure. His work on Batman, Green Lantern, and many more were revolutionary. DC joins the world in mourning his loss." Have a look:

The modern comic landscape would not be what it is today without the incomparable work of Neal Adams. Neal portrayed heroes as both super and human in equal measure. His work on Batman, Green Lantern, and many more was revolutionary. DC joins the world in mourning his loss. pic.twitter.com/8lZUJGLB0T — DC (@DCComics) April 29, 2022

Fans mourn the demise of Neal Adams

The news of Neal Adam's demise took his fans by shock and the micro-blogging site is proof of it. A Twitter user wrote, "When Stan Lee formed an Academy of Comic Book Arts as a back-patting promotional arm for the industry, Neal Adams used it to agitate for unionization and creator ownership. Lee was irritated for the rest of his life. Neal Adams was an icon. Rest in peace."

When Stan Lee formed an Academy of Comic Book Arts as a back-patting promotional arm for the industry, Neal Adams used it to agitate for unionization and creator ownership. Lee was irritated for the rest of his life. Neal Adams was an icon.



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/kNM1xJVBU3 — Zach Rabiroff (@zachrabiroff) April 29, 2022

A fan tweeted, "RIP Neal Adams 1941-2022 A real deal legend in the world of comic books. Thank you for all the great comics and all the great memories."

RIP Neal Adams 1941-2022



A real deal legend in the world of comic books.



Thank you for all the great comics and all the great memories. pic.twitter.com/0CpMztEBz3 — Cool Comic Art (@CoolComicArt) April 29, 2022

A netizen paid tribute by sharing some of the iconic arts made by Neal Adams. He wrote, "to understand how much Neal Adams changed comics, look at these two identical scenes of Havok being held captive by the Living Pharaoh - one illustrated by Don Heck in X-Men #54, and the other by Neal Adams in X-Men #56 (both in 1969). He was a watershed."

to understand how much Neal Adams changed comics, look at these two identical scenes of Havok being held captive by the Living Pharaoh - one illustrated by Don Heck in X-Men #54, and the other by Neal Adams in X-Men #56 (both in 1969).



He was a watershed. pic.twitter.com/ZckPgERMHs — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) April 29, 2022

Image: Twitter/@CaptMarvelology