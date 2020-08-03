Lenny Kravitz Calls Ex Lisa Bonet's Husband Jason Momoa 'family' In A Birthday Post

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday. Momoa is married to actor Lisa Bonet, who was previously married to singer Lenny Kravitz. Lisa Bonet's ex-husband Lenny Kravitz took to his Instagram account and wished his buddy Jason Momoa on his birthday.

Lenny Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa

ALSO READ: Jason Momoa Feels Anything Is 'possible' After Marrying Lisa Bonet

(Image credits: Lenny Kravitz Instagram)

Lenny Kravitz shared a black-and-white picture of Momoa and himself. While posting the picture he wrote, ‘One family. One love’. In the picture, Kravitz can be seen wearing a black colour suit while Jason Momoa wore a white colour tank top and a light coloured pair of trousers. Momoa also had a vintage camera around his neck.

(Image credits: Lenny Kravitz Instagram)

Jason Momoa commented on the picture and mentioned that he loves and misses Lenny. One Instagram user wrote that they understand that it wasn’t or isn’t easy for the two men to get along. However, the fan added that they love and respect how well they get along with each other. Kravitz commented on the picture saying that they shared an easy and a beautiful bond from the first moment. He concluded that posed by saying that he was blessed.

Zoe Kravitz wishes Jason Momoa

ALSO READ: Jason Momoa Takes Us Behind-the-scenes Of His Bizarre Super Bowl Commercial

(Image credits: Zoe Kravitz Instagram)

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz share a daughter, Zoe Kravitz together. Zoe Kravitz also took to her Instagram account and wished Jason Momoa on his birthday. While wishing the actor, she referred to him as ‘papa bear’ and ended the post saying that she loves him. Jason Momoa also commented on her picture and stated that he loves his ‘Zozo bear’. He even called himself a proud papa bear.

ALSO READ: Zoe Kravitz Tried Ditching Her Surname, Says 'it Just Didn't Stick'

Lisa Bonet married Lenny Kravitz in 1987 and the couple called it quits in 1993. Lenny, who is a four-time Grammy award winner, shared a friendly bond with Lisa even after they separated. A few years back, they were captured spending time with their daughter Zoe as well. It has been reported that Lisa Bonet and actor Jason Momoa started dating in 2005. Despite many claims that the couple tied the knot in 2007, they did not make their marriage official until October 2017. The couple has two children, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa and son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Shares His Favourite BTS From Extraction, Jason Momoa Calls It 'the Best'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.