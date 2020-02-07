Jason Momoa Takes Us Behind-the-scenes Of His Bizarre Super Bowl Commercial

Actor Jason Momoa recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his latest Super Bowl commercial. The video features the actor in the most hilarious and bizzare avatar. A number of people from the crew of the commercial can be seen talking about the process.

Jason Momoa’s BTS video

Jason Momoa was recently a part of a commercial that was screened at Super Bowl. The BTS video is from the commercial which features him getting “comfortable at home”. In the advertisement, he can be seen getting rid of his fake muscles from shoulder, abdomen and chest. He then removes a toupe, showing off his bald scalp beneath.

In the BTS video, the chief marketing officer can be seen talking about how they made the video. The video has been shot at his home and it is being loved by his fans as they express it in the comments section. The crew can be heard talking about how much effort it took and how it is expected to work with the target audience. One of the crew members is also seen talking about how he wishes he could have witnessed how the audience reacts.

The commercial has been made with Jason Momoa and a skinny man who plays a pivotal role in the commercial. Jason Momoa can be seen in his most candid form in this BTS video. He can also be seen playing pranks on the people who are working with him. His wife Lisa Bonet can also be seen playing a major role. Have a look at the video put up by the actor here:

Read Jason Momoa Reveals Why He Went Sleeveless; Says, 'I Had To Take Care Of The Wifey'

Also read Jason Momoa Takes Internet By Storm After Wearing Tank Top To The Golden Globes

Aquaman 2 in 2022?

There has been a lot of buzz around Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman’s sequel. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the shooting of the film was halted by the crew. There have been reports about the shoot resuming in mid-2021. And hence, the film is expected to release in December 2022. Aquaman 2 will be directed by James Wan and will star actors Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson in pivotal roles.

(Image courtesy: Jason Momoa Instagram)

Read Jason Momoa Loses Arm Wrestling Match To Kid So He Could Take Him To Aquaman 2 Sets

Also read Jason Momoa's Sweet Girl To Star The Spider-Man Series' Marisa Tomei

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.