Chris Hemsworth Shares His Favourite BTS From Extraction, Jason Momoa Calls It 'the Best'

Thor actor Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account and shared a few of his favourite BTS pictures from the set of his latest Netflix movie Extraction. Chris Hemsworth was seen performing some jaw-dropping action sequences in his Netflix film Extraction.

A lot of BTS pictures and videos from the set of the film have been revealed. However, when the actor posted his favourite BTS pictures on his social media, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa couldn’t help but compliment the star.

Jason Momoa comments on Chris Hemsworth’s post

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account and shared the pictures. In the picture, he is seen sporting a khaki coloured trousers with a big gun along with ammunition. His co-star actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal is also seen in a few pictures with him. The pictures are taken by one of his favourite photographers stated Chris Hemsworth on his social media post.

After the pictures were posted on Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram, actor Jason Momoa commented on his pictures. He stated that the pictures are ‘the best’. Apart from Jason Momoa, Extraction actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal also commented on the picture. He mentioned how glad he was to work with a ‘team on champions’ in Extraction.

About Extraction

The film, Extraction traces the journey of Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary. Tyler Rake is on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. The film was shot in various different locations while the film's climactic sequence culminates in a gun battle over the Lat Bua Khao Bridge in Ratchaburi, Thailand.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction’s screenplay is written by Joe Russo. The action thriller film, Extraction features Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles. The film is produced by Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin. Extraction is available on the streaming platform since April 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has confirmed that he will be working on a sequel to Extraction. Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave are expected to reunite for the new action-adventure.

