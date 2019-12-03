'The Irishman' Director Martin Scorsese's Next With DiCaprio To Go On Floors Soon

After the uproaring positive reviews for The Irishman, Martin Scorsese is all set to sit on the director's chair again. The director will reportedly be working on a film adaptation of the novel Killers Of The Flower Moon. Written originally by David Grann, its film adaptation has been reportedly written by Eric Roth who has previously written films like Forrest Gump, The Postman and A Star Is Born. Killers Of The Flower Moon is set to go on floors in March 2020.

All about Killers Of The Flower Moon

The film reportedly will centre around the murders of Native Americans from 1918 to 1931 in Oklahoma, USA. Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto who has previously worked with Martin Scorsese in films like The Irishman, Silence and The Wolf Of Wall Street has shared information about the upcoming film. While speaking to a news daily, Rodrigo shared that right now he is in the process of finding different ways to shoot the film. He will be meeting the renowned director soon to propose ideas and show him stills for references in the film. The cinematographer anticipates that Martin will have his own views to bring in for setting the tone for the film.

It was announced back in 2017 that Leonardo DiCaprio and Scorsese were working to adapt the non-fiction book as a film. As per reports, Leonardo will be headlining the film with Robert De Niro set to be cast in a pivotal role. The film is being produced by imperative films who reportedly brought the film rights of the novel for $5 million. This will mark the seventh creative collaboration between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese.

