The Irishman: A List Of The Best Movies Similar To The Martin Scorsese Crime Drama

The Irishman is a 2019 crime drama film, directed and produced by Martin Scorsese. It is written by Steven Zaillian. The film is based on a novel I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt. The film releases on Netflix today. The movie features Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in the lead roles. The biographical crime drama will showcase one of the greatest unresolved mysteries in the history of America - that is, the disappearance of the Union leader Jimmy Hoffa. For the fans of the gangster genre, here are movies similar to The Irishman you must watch.

1. Goodfellas

Goodfellas is a 1990 American crime flick directed by Martin Scorsese, based on a non-fiction book, Wiseguy. The movie featured Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and Lorraine Bracco in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around the rise and fall of a mob associate Henry Hill and revolves around the life of his friends and family over a span of almost three decades. Goodfellas is widely considered as one of the greatest films of the gangster genre and is deemed of cultural, historical, and aesthetical significance by the US Library of Congress.

2. The Godfather

The Godfather is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies of all time. It ranks second on IMDb’s top ten movies list, and has a rating of 9.1 out of 10. The crime flick is directed by Francis Ford Coppola and is based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel of the same name. It features Marlon Brando and Al Pacino in the lead roles, as the leaders of a New York crime family. The Godfather is regarded as one of the most influential movies to have ever been made, especially in the gangster genre.

3. Scarface

Scarface is a 1983 American crime flick directed by Brain De Palma and is penned by Oliver Stone. It is a remake of the 1932 film of the same title and was a massive box-office success at the time. The movie features the legendary actor Al Pacino in the lead role. Famous screenwriters and directors like Martin Scorsese have highly praised the film, and it is regarded as a cult classic.

