UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns To Russia Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

UFC 249, headlined by ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ is slated to take place on April 19 (IST) and UFC president Dana White is confident about going ahead with the fight, despite the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim titleholder Tony Ferguson are in their respective training camps in self-isolation as they prepare to battle each other at the main event of UFC 249. Khabib was reportedly training all alone at the AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) along with his selected teammates and mentor Daniel Cormier. However, the Dagestani fighter has flown away to Russia for the final weeks of his training amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

Also Read | Khabib vs Ferguson update: Khabib Vs Ferguson At UFC 249 Should Take Place At Abu Dhabi, Says Javier Mendez

UFC 249 Khabib vs Ferguson update: Khabib Nurmagomedov returns to Russia

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the entire world to be confined indoors as most of the travelling facilities have been cancelled by the government bodies throughout the globe. In such a scenario, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly made the decision of returning to his home country Russia. UFC 249 is still on the cards but lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is reportedly going to stay in Russia for a while now.

Also Read | UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Fans Have Been Saying His Name Wrong All Along: Watch

UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson Update

The much-awaited lightweight contest between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been cancelled thrice in the past. Dana White, therefore, seemingly does not want to fail in organising the fight on April 19, 2020 (IST). According to reports, UFC 249 ‘Khabib vs Ferguson’ is going to take place outside US soil with just 10 people in attendance. Though the venue is yet to be finalised, UFC president Dana White revealed that he has found a perfect location for the fight to take place which will be officially announced soon.

Also Read | Khabib vs Ferguson update: Khabib Nurmagomedov Slams Rival Tony Ferguson For Training In Jeans Ahead Of UFC 249

Also Read | Khabib Vs Ferguson Update: UFC 249 Ticket Refunds Update Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In USA

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)