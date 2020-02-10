Leonardo DiCaprio Arrives At Oscars 2020 With Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio was single for nearly three years after his break up with Toni Garrn, back in 2014. However, the acclaimed actor returned to the dating scene back in 2017, when he started dating model Camila Morrone. During the recent Oscars 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio graced the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. The last time DiCaprio turned up at the Oscars with a partner was back in 2005, where he was joined by Gisele Bundchen.

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at Oscars 2020 with his 22-year-old girlfriend, Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio has finally made a public appearance with significant other, after nearly three years of dating. The 45-year-old actor showed up at Oscars 2020 alongside Camila Morrone, a prolific model and actor. While the couple featured on the red carpet, they did not pose for any photos before entering the award ceremony. However, the couple was later spotted at the event, where they were seen talking to each other and laughing while sitting besides Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood co-star, Brad Pitt.

Camila Morrone is sitting between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, god really has favorites. pic.twitter.com/tnTYq5SYLq — ً (@kiingstyles) February 10, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived at the event in a stylish and dashing black tuxedo. On the other hand, his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, donned a stunning white gown that was custom made by Carolina Herrera. According to reports, the couple began dating back in December of 2017. However, they rarely ever made public appearances, until the recent Oscars 2020.

The look Camila Morrone gave Leonardo DiCaprio during Brad Pitt's shoutout - love! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/36nn22EbSd — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) February 10, 2020

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Camila Morrone defended her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, as many fans had mocked them for their 23 year age difference. She said that there were so many relationships in Hollywood and in the history of the world, where people have had large age gaps. She added that she felt like anyone should be able to date whoever they want to date.

