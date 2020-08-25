Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Camila Morrone At A Beach In Malibu; See Pics

The Revenant actor Leonardo Dicaprio along with model Camila Morrone was spotted on Monday, August 24, 2020, enjoying a sunny day at the beach in Malibu, California. The duo was also accompanied by a friend and pup. The picture shared by a fan page has left netizens in a tizzy.

In the picture, Dicaprio can be seen sporting a pair of blue swim-trunks, white t-shirt, baseball cap and a towel draped over his shoulders, while Morrone donned a long tank-top dress on the beach. The duo was also accompanied by a friend, who can be seen sporting an oversized printed t-shirt and a middle parting hairdo. Take a look at the post here.

Seeing the post, fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. The post garnered several likes and comments from fans and netizens. They were so excited to once again see the duo together.

Some users went on to praise the duo for their chemistry, while some can’t wait for them to get married. One if the users wrote, “I want them finally to be married”. While the other one wrote, “They are so cute”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Since January 2018 the couple, that was first spotted together in December 2017, has been romantically linked. They eventually made their debut as a couple when they sat together in the front row at the Oscars in February 2020, where DiCaprio picked up a nomination for his starring role in Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood.

The duo has often been spotted at several locations, events, red carpets, and much more. Fans of the two love the chemistry between the two as they go on to share, repost and write all things nice.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles. He will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. The film also stars Robert De Niro in a lead role. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is expected for a 2021 release date. Post that, he will also be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Roosevelt.

