Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoyed Commercial Success Before 'Titanic'; Read Details

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most critically acclaimed actors working in Hollywood today. He gained widespread attention internationally for his performance in Titanic, which released in 1997. It went on to become on of the highest-grossing films at the box-office across the world upon its release. It also bagged Leonardo DiCaprio multiple awards and accolades. However, many are unaware that the actor had worked in quite a few films prior to Titanic that were also well received by critics.

Was Leonardo DiCaprio a star before 'Titanic'?

Leonardo DiCaprio made his film debut in Critters 3 and later made a cameo appearance in Poison Ivy, which released in 1992. DiCaprio then appeared in This Boy's Life and the movie marked the first on-screen collaboration between DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. It also has Robert De Niro in a key role. The film earned positive reviews from the critics and managed to earn $4,104,962 worldwide at the box-office.

Leonardo DiCaprio's What's Eating Gilbert Grape went on to grab widespread attention from fans and critics. The film directed by Lasse Hallstrom features Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Darlene Cates in key roles. DiCaprio was just 19 years old when he played the role and the actor even bagged his very first Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for his performance in this movie. The film earned a net gross of $10,032,765 at the box-office worldwide.

Another film that starred DiCaprio was The Basketball Diaries, which was directed by Scott Kalvert. It features Leonardo DiCaprio along with Bruno Kirby, Lorraine Bracco, Ernie Hudson, Patrick McGaw, James Madio, Michael Imperioli, and Mark Wahlberg in key roles. The biographical crime drama film managed to earn a net gross of $2,381,087 worldwide at the box-office.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Romeo + Juliet is helmed by Baz Luhrmann. This was one of the popular films of DiCaprio that gained him recognition before Titanic. It was a commercially successful film that earned a net gross of $151,841,661 worldwide, which is over $151.8 million at the box-office. The film was well-received by critics and the audience upon its release, with praise mainly directed to DiCaprio's performance.

Marvin's Room is the film that released prior to Titanic. DiCaprio played the role of Hank in this movie. The movie did average business at the box-office with a net gross of $12,803,305 at the box office. However, the film received multiple awards and garnered praise from critics.

