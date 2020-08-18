Leonardo DiCaprio Supports Moratorium Of Extraction In The Amazon; Check Out His Tweet

The Amazon Extraction has become a huge issue lately and many celebrities have decided to speak about the same. Recently, Leonardo DiCaprio shared a video on his social media account, talking about the Amazon Extraction and how important it is to stop it from happening. Check out.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio To Producer Utopian Series 'Island' Based On Aldous Huxley's Novel

Leonardo DiCaprio on stopping the Amazon Extraction

Leonardo DiCaprio has often been spotted voicing his opinions on issues that needed to be raised. On August 5, 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio took to his official Twitter handle to post a video related to the extraction of Amazon. He captioned the video, “The Indigenous movement is calling for a suspension of extraction in the Amazon and the urgent shutdown of two risky oil pipelines in #Ecuador that threaten Indigenous lives. Join the movement to protect the Amazon and our 🌍. #StopAmazonExtraction #KeepItInTheGround”.

The Indigenous movement is calling for a suspension of extraction in the Amazon and the urgent shutdown of two risky oil pipelines in #Ecuador that threaten Indigenous lives. Join the movement to protect the Amazon and our 🌏.

#StopAmazonExtraction#KeepItInTheGround pic.twitter.com/7Udd7Xzl7a — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) August 4, 2020

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Did This 'completely Disgusting' Thing For A Scene In 'The Revenant'

Just as the actor shared the informative video on his social media, it went viral in no-time. The tweet got over 8,500 likes and around 2,500 retweets and comments. Fans spammed the tweets with comments that said they completely agree with what the actor has said.

I agree with you 👍 — Leonardo ❤️ (@Leonard94981756) August 4, 2020

Beautiful 👍👍👍👍 — Leonardo ❤️ (@Leonard94981756) August 4, 2020

Governors responsible for the pandemic the biological crisis and continue to promote deforestation, livestock extraction, as does the MexicanBrazilian president, etc Weak international organizations Population grows enormously and ignorant@UNFCCC @blackrock — Ana Sofía (@AnaSofa20568677) August 5, 2020

Great Artist, Ecologist and Humanist Leo DiCaprio, our Amazon Forest is being devastated, our Indians suffer from deforestation and covid.19, biodiversity, our rivers call for help, the government does not act, help us, let's go there. — Jose Pedro Naisser (@globalecologist) August 4, 2020

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Prepped For His Role In 'The Aviator' In The Most Amusing Way

Ever since the global pandemic crisis has begun, indigenous people have called out for an immediate suspension of the resources to be extracted in the Amazon. In Ecuador, two major oil pipelines are on the brink of rupturing for the second time in the same year. They have been poisoning the rivers and the indigenous communities in a place that is one of the most biodiverse places on earth. Indigenous communities have announced an immediate shutdown of the pipelines and an end to oil company impunity. Many people support this critical step toward an Amazon-wide moratorium on extraction. As the pandemic and arson fires have swept across the planet’s greatest tropical forest, the people must stand with Indigenous communities on the frontlines, who are risking everything to protect the Amazon and our climate, as a global movement.

Also Read | When Leonardo DiCaprio 'freaked Out' His 'The Great Gatsby' Co-star Carey Mulligan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.