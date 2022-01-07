Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Tree Species Named After Him For Saving Cameroon's Ebo Forest

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio now has a tree officially named after him as a tribute to the actor’s anti-logging efforts. Found only in the Ebo Forest in Cameroon, the tropical tree has been named Uvariopsis DiCaprio, revealed the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in their report published in the journal Peer J. Interestingly, the tree sporting DiCaprio's name is the first addition to Kew’s new species list in 2022.

Every year, we work with our partners around the world to identify and protect unknown plant and fungi species.



In 2021, 205 species were named new to science! 🌱🍄



Find out more: https://t.co/TTMTvsBdWp pic.twitter.com/REG9ERxbRT — Kew Gardens (@kewgardens) January 6, 2022

This is the Uvariopsis dicaprio tree, in the Ebo Forest in Cameroon. It’s been named after @LeoDiCaprio by @kewgardens in honour of his work to protect the rainforests. @itvlondon pic.twitter.com/fGkbdNLtU6 — Faye Barker (@FayeBarker) January 6, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio's key role in protecting Cameroon’s Ebo forest

The name is a tribute to DiCaprio as he reportedly played a key role in stopping the Cameroon government from logging activities in the forest in 2020 through his efforts on social media. Last year, the 47-year-old had tweeted urging people to join the anti-logging campaign in Cameroon’s Ebo forest, a move that is being considered as a major contributor.

Cameroon’s #EboForest is home to gorillas & chimpanzees. Researchers have asked the Cameroonian Govt. to suspend logging plans & work with local communities to develop an inclusive land-use plan. Let’s #ProtectEboForest: https://t.co/t3BTgoeIDa — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) May 5, 2020

Dr Martin Cheek of Kew said as per a BBC report, “We think he was crucial in helping to stop the logging of the Ebo forest. This could just be a stay of execution”. The Kew report also concurred with the statement saying, “The cancellation of the concession in August 2020 by the President of Cameroon gave hope that the many unique and threatened species in the forest would escape the extinction they would have otherwise faced”.

One of the largest rainforests in Cameroon, the Ebo forest is said to be home to incredible wildlife. However, the botanists say that U. DiCaprio is already an endangered species owing to the threats it faces such as mining, logging and conversion of the habitat to plantations.

A fitting tribute

The nomenclature seems like a fitting tribute to DiCaprio, who is known for being vocal about climate change and spreading awareness about it. His long-standing dream of starring in a climate-related movie also got fulfilled with his latest release ‘Don’t Look Up’. Directed by Adam McKay, the movie is based on a plot revolving around two astronomers who are trying to warn the global population about an asteroid hurtling towards Earth.

The actor’s commitment towards climate conservation can be measured by the fact that even his Oscar-winning speech in 2016 was centred on climate change instead of the accolade. While other Hollywood celebrities were busy maintaining their glam in public, DiCaprio urged people from the stage to unite against the environmental crises. You can watch DiCaprio's speech below.

Image: AP