Leonardo DiCaprio Opens Up On 'Don't Look Up', Reveals Film Sheds Light On Climate Fight

As Leonardo DiCaprio's latest movie, Don't Look Up has garnered tons of appreciation from the audience, the actor recently spoke about the film and even described the film in a nutshell and added how it would be an analogy of modern-day culture and people's inability to hear and listen to scientific truth.

Don't Look Up is a popular 2021 American satirical science fiction film featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers attempting to warn everyone about a deadly comet approaching planet Earth.

Don't Look Up explained by Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he was seen talking about his latest movie, Don't Look Up. As he described his film in a nutshell and stated that it was an analogy of modern-day culture, he added how he often looked in his career for a film that had an environment undertone to it. Adding to it, he also stated that much like the inundation of news on climate change, there were a lot of people who didn't want to hear it and making a film about it was an even more difficult task to take on.

Stating further about the director of the film, Adam McKay, who was an incredibly outspoken individual, wanted to do a film on the climate crisis that brought an element of dark comedy to what seemed to be a daunting issue. The video further depicted a couple of scenes from the film where Leonardo DiCaprio's character was trying to convince other people of the threat arriving in the form of a deadly comet while the others were taking a dig at him. While speaking about that scene, the actor praised the director and stated how he brilliantly used the analogy of a giant comet heading towards the Earth and how the human race would react to it from a political and scientific level.

He further spoke about another scene when they were put in the mainstream news circuit and told to talk about the catastrophic events of the climate crisis where they were trying to be media savvy and not politicize the issue and just try to articulate the facts the best they could. Furthermore, he even recalled his conversation with climate scientists who began speaking about the spread of wildfires around the world and added that it would be happening around a certain time and here they were looking at the current state of the world. Leonardo DiCaprio then mentioned how people were not taking necessary actions.

Image: Netflix