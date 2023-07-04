Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Party On The 4th Of July Weekend Amid Dating Rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid made headlines when they were first spotted together at a New York Fashion Week after party, late last year. The potential pairing of the actor and supermodel received mixed reactions from the internet due to their age gap. Though things appeared to be quiet for a while, the two have been spotted again.

3 things you need to know

Leonardo DiCaprio is infamously known to date younger women.

Both Leonardo and Gigi have recently exited long-term relationships.

The two have been spotted together on three separate occasions after the New York Fashion Week after party.

Leonard DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid spotted in the Hamptons



Both Leonardo and Gigi chose to spend the 4th of July in the Hamptons. The two were seen partying together two nights in a row. The actor-supermodel duo notably attended Tao Group founder Marc Parker's private Hamptons gala.

Video of bae Leonardo DiCaprio at the private party in the Hamptons which was hosted by Richie Akiva on Saturday night & yes that is Gigi Hadid in the video with Leo. #LeonardoDiCaprio #GigiHadid pic.twitter.com/dyUUWpLM7F — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) July 3, 2023



Though the two arrived at the posh seaside community separately they chose to spend most of the weekend together. While Leonardo was seen arriving in a helicopter, Gigi's arrival flew under the radar. The two are allegedly in an on-and-off relationship and try to spend time together whenever their packed schedules allow them to.

This is Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's relationship timeline

The two sparked dating rumours when they were spotted at a New York Fashion Week after party in September of 2022. They were shortly spotted attending Circoloco’s Halloween party. This was followed by a dinner date in New York hot spot Ciprani's. Post that, the two have mostly been seen in group settings. Prior to their dalliance, Leonardo had been in a long-term relationship with model Camila Morrone while Gigi was involved with singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai.