Who Is Meghan Roche, The Model Spotted With Leonardo DiCaprio?

Meghan Roche recently made it to the headlines after she was spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio on a yacht in Ibiza. The sighting of the two on a vacation soon sparked rumours about them dating. Meghan Roche is a rising star in the fashion industry.

Meghan Roche has been modeling for quite some time and has reportedly signed a new contract with an agency. According to her Instagram handle bio, she is represented by DNA models. As per reports, she joined hands with the company back in May 2023. Back in 2018, Leonardo's rumoured girlfriend was considered a top newcomer and a promising talent in the fashion industry.

(Meghan Roche spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio. | Image: @21metgala/Twitter)

Meghan Roche's early life

(Meghan Roche poses in a black gown in Sardinia. | Image: @meghanroche/Instagram)

Meghan began her career as a model at the young age of 15. She reportedly signed her first contract with Women Management and made her debut with Givenchy. In an old interview with Fashion Week Daily, she revealed that she was a muse in one of Givenchy's campaigns and it was British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller's first project as a creative director too.

Meghan Roche and her acting career

(Meghan Roche stuns in a green ensemble. | Image: @meghanroche/Instagram)

Though Leonardo's newfound interest is a model by profession, she has also tried her luck in acting. At first, she made an appearance in the TV series titled Occupy My Life which aired back in 2012. She also appeared alongside other models like Haily Bieber, Winnie Harlow and more in a short named Jungle Red.

Meghan Roche was also an athlete

(Meghan Roche during a photoshoot in Wiltshire. | Image: @meghanroche/Instagram)

In an interview with The New York Times back in 2018, Meghan disclosed that she was a tomboy growing up and never thought she would be a rising star in the fashion industry. She said that she played for a soccer club and also joined a top volleyball club as she was interested in it. She also talked about how she took her school very seriously and would have considered getting into some Ivy League.