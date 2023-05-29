Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo From Her Picnic With Nick Jonas, Malti; Gigi Hadid Reacts

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti Marie spent the perfect picnic with each other. The Citadel actress took to Instagram to share pictures from their Sunday picnic. The photo has caught the attention of supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Priyanka Chopra had a family day out with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress shared a candid picture from their picnic on her Instagram with the caption, “Sundays are for picnics. ❤️🧿”. Model Gigi Hadid dropped a heart emoji in the comment section to show her love for the Chopra-Jonas family.

Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid in India

Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid were both in India to attend the opening night of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. Gigi Hadid attended the opening gala in a gold and white saree designed by Anu Jani Sandeep Khosla on day 2 and in a pantsuit by Rahul Mishra on day 1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the NMACC gala on both days. The Citadel actress also kickstarted the promotion of her web series whilst in India.

Gigi Hadid visited India in late March. She attended the NMACC gala in a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree. Image source:@gigihadid/Insatgram.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also attended the NMACC gala. The actress spent time with her family while she was in the country. Image source:@priyankachopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra family

Priyanka Chopra juggles between being a mother, a wife and a working actress. The Love Again actress is always on the move for her next big project. However, in between the hustle, Priyanka makes sure to make time for her family and spend some precious moments with her daughter, Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka often shares photos with her daughter Malti on her social media handles, mostly from their play time and reunion after every big event.

Priyanka shared a picture with Malti Marie. In the picture she can be seen playing with her daughter's feet. Image Source:@priyankachopra/Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra work

Priyanka Chopra is currently basking in the success of her recent web series Citadel. Before the last episode of the show concluded, the makers announced a new series of the show. Priyanka was also seen in the romantic comedy movie Love Again while released earlier this month. The actress is currently preparing for her role in the movie Heads of State. Closer home, she will star in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Lee Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.