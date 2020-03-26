Leonardo DiCaprio's Iconic Dialogues From 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'

The Wolf Of Wall Street tells the story of Jordan Belfort, a drug-fueled, ambitious hustler at wall street. The movie is popular for its engaging story and its depiction of the notorious party culture. This Martin Scorsese hit film stars Leonardo Dicaprio, Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie in lead roles. The Wolf Of Wall Street earned five Oscar nominations. It is also considered by critics to be among the finest works of DiCaprio. Let’s take a look at the best dialogues of Leonardo Dicaprio from the film:

The Only Thing Standing Between You And Your Goal Is The Bulls**T Story You Keep Telling Yourself As To Why You Can’t Achieve It.

This is one of the most important pieces of wisdom to learn from the film. The only thing that keeps us from achieving our goal is the very fact that we are too scared of getting it. We bound ourselves to despair and forget about reality. One can do whatever they want if they desire to do so.

I Will Not Die Sober

So you listen to me and you listen well. Are you behind on your credit card bills? Good! Pick up the phone and start dialing! Is your landlord ready to evict you? Good! Pick up the phone and start dialing! Does your girlfriend think you're a fucking worthless loser? Good! Pick up the phone and start dialing! I want you to deal with your problems by becoming rich! All you have to do today is pick up that phone and speak the words that I have taught you. And I will make you richer than the most powerful CEO in the United States of f***ing America!

The movie had a lot of motivational dialogues and speeches. Jordan Belfort also has an interesting take on money. Belfort was not born rich, he was a middle-class man who would eventually become the richest in the world.

Sell Me This Pen.

DiCaprio incorporated this line from a real-life event. During the shooting of a scene, the cop who was assigned to look after Leonardo DiCaprio told him that he was once interviewed for a job by the real Jordan Belfort. And it was during this interview when Belfort handed him a pen and told him, “Sell me this pen.”

Let me tell you something. There is no nobility in poverty. I have been a rich man and I have been a poor man. And I choose rich every f**ing time. Because at least as a rich man, when I have to face my problems, I show up in the back of a limo, wearing a $2,000 suit and a $40,000 gold fucking watch!

Still, give them to me young, hungry, and stupid. And in no time, I will make them rich.

In one scene, Leonardo DiCaprio's Jordan Belfort talks about new recruits. He states that he wants people who are young and have that vigour to conquer the world. They should be hungry too, according to him, as this hunger will keep them going and soon they will be on top of the chain. It is one of the most motivational moments of the film.

You know, just… people say s**t. I don’t even know. I don’t even listen to it half the time.

This is an important life lesson to learn from Jordan Belfort. It looks superficial on the surface but has a deep meaning to it. People will judge and will say things because this is what people do. But one should not listen to anyone and keep their head high. In time, things will fall in the perfect place. That is the gist of the dialogue.

