Leonardo DiCaprio Is A Favourite Of Hollywood's Top Directors; Here's Proof

The 90s was a game-changing decade for Leonardo DiCaprio as he starred in several hit films. The elite actor is among Hollywood's most influential celebrities of all time. Leo recently starred in Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to Hollywood, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. The movie was also nominated for the 92nd Academy Awards.

What’s considered to be remarkable about the Titanic actor, according to critics, is his dedication and consistency. After the success of his classic film Titanic, Leo decided to work with the top-notch directors in Hollywood. These include his collaborations with Martin Scorsese. He has appeared in five films, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. He’s made a number of films with Scorsese and Tarantino, which are widely popular all across the world. Here are some of the things these directors had to say about working with DiCaprio, as reported by various media portals.

Quentin Tarantino on Leo

One of the things that Quentin Tarantino likes about Leo is he just doesn't plug himself into two movies a year. The director revealed this while speaking to an entertainment portal. Tarantino also said that DiCaprio rolls alone. He said that DiCaprio is how Al Pacino or Robert De Niro used to be in the '70s, where they weren't trying to do two movies a year. The actors could do and choose anything they wanted.

Martin Scorsese on Leo

Scorsese, speaking to an entertainment portal, said that a key thing about Leo is that he's a natural screen actor. He could have been in silent films, but it's the look on his face, the look in his eyes. He doesn't have to say anything. The audience can just connect with him, the director said about Leo's deadly stare.

Off-camera, the actor has maintained his enigmatic personality. Apart from filmmaking, Dicaprio is known for understanding environmental issues in-depth and fearlessly addressing it, like he did when he won the Oscar for The Revenant. His last ten movies made around $3 billion in revenue. Leo still stands strong and his fans often say that he is surely ageing like fine wine.

