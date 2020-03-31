Emilia Clarke Recounts Her Hilarious Meeting With Leonardo DiCaprio; Read To Know More

Emilia Clarke is known to have this habit of recounting small anecdotes in almost all of her interviews. She has also talked a lot about the funny and short incidents from the sets of the television series, Game of Thrones where she played Daenerys Targaryen. However, in one of her interviews with an international daily, Emilia Clarke spoke about the fiasco that happened when she met the Hollywood heartthrob, Leonardo DiCaprio.

Emilia Clarke recalls her first meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

In a previous interview, Emilia Clarke had confessed that she was a big fan of Leonardo DiCaprio and added that she does not know any young men or women who have not fallen for the Wolf of Wall Street actor. However, in the interview in question, she revealed that her meeting with Leo did not at all go as she had dreamt about. Not only was it "laborious" according to her but also a bit funny.

Apparently, Emilia Clarke was 12-years-old when she met Leonardo DiCaprio. Leo had called her with a "hey" and Clarke responded back with a "hey" herself. However, she revealed that she was so starstruck with DiCaprio that she could only muster up a "hey" three times in a row before he left.

Emilia Clarke was last seen on the silver screen in Last Christmas where she played the role of a girl who worked as an elf in a shop. However, her life takes a turn when she meets a handsome young man, Tom.

Apart from this, she is also famous for her role in the romantic tragedy, Me Before You where she plays the caretaker of a handicapped rich man. Not to mention, the actor has received the most appreciation and love for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy television series, Game of Thrones. However, she has no new project announced as of yet.

