Leonardo DiCaprio Tries To Go Incognito For His Date Night With Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio recently went on a date night with his lady love Camila Morrone. The 45-year-old actor tried his best to hide from the public eye for date night. Leonardo and Camila were spotted at Matsuhisa in Aspen, Colorado. Earlier in the day before the couple went on their date, Leonardo and Camila were spotted alongside actor Lukas Haas.

Leonardo DiCaprio tries to be incognito on date night

Leonardo, Camila and Lukas were seen going on a shopping spree at Aspen a few days ago. The trio was seen visiting luxury retailers such as Chanel and Loro Piana. After finishing their shopping, Leonardo and his 22-year-old girlfriend, Camila, went on a dinner date.

Leonardo tried his best to remain incognito during his entire outing. Attempting to keep a low profile, Leonardo wore a hoodie that was pulled over his head. He also wore a baseball cap and a pair of shades, further trying to hide his face from the public. Keeping with the incognito theme, all of Leonardo's clothes were pitch black. He also wore a pair of lace-up boots to finish the discreet look.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio recently featured on the Big Screen in Quentin Tarantino's critically acclaimed film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Alongside Leonardo, the movie also starred acclaimed and popular actors such as Brad Pitt and Margo Robbie. In the film, Leonardo played the role of Rick Dolton, an ageing Hollywood star. For his role in the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio received his 12th Golden Globe Nomination.

Reacting to the news of the nomination, Leonardo said in a statement that he was humbled to be in the company of the other honorees. He added that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a celebration of cinema, a film that would not exist without the vision of Quentin Tarantino. Leonardo mentioned that it was a love letter to the city of Los Angeles and the people who made the industry so incredibly special. He gave a heartfelt thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for his nomination.

